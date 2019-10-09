Young Shipping Executives Voice Their Vision For The Shipping Industry At Maritime Cyprus 2019 In Limassol, Cyprus

The Young Executives Session titled “Register your voice” took place during the afternoon on the second day; an interactive, capacity-building and problem-solving session organised in collaboration with Young Ship Cyprus for young shipping professionals. An integral part of the biennial Maritime Cyprus Conference, the session took place for the seventh time, attracting over 200 attendees.

The young executives (under forty years of age) were presented with challenging topics ahead of the event which they discussed in groups with industry mentors. The session aims to provide young people with a platform to discuss their vision for the maritime industry, blue growth goals, career prospects and concerns, and to determine potential solutions to challenging issues.

The groups discussed topics from “The top 5 motivators and demotivated in maritime careers” and “Is top management too distant? How to bridge the gap” to “How to change perceptions: Shipping is dirty and old vs aviation is modern and clean”. The groups then provided short presentations, sharing their ideas on potential solutions for challenges in the industry including encouraging mentoring programmes, introducing company networking events to increase motivation and encourage collaboration. It was noted that the younger generation need to learn from the older generations and be open minded as well as trying to develop and innovate within the industry.

The moderators of the discussion were Ms Despina Panayiotou-Theodosiou, President of Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) International and CEO at Tototheo Maritime and Mr Ilias Bissias, Director at Naftika Chronika magazine.

Source: Maritime Cyprus Conference