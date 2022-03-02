Your Innovative Technology Could Feature In IMCA’s DP Conference

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) will feature innovative technology and solutions in the Quickfire, Totally Technology Session at their Dynamic Positioning Conference (Amsterdam, 31 May-1 June 2022).

Companies are invited to apply for a timed presentation slot in the session by submitting details of their new (or relatively new) technology or innovation, which should be applicable to the oil and gas or renewable energy industries. The deadline is 20 April 2022.

As Mark Ford, IMCA’s Marine & Quality Manager explained:

“The Quickfire, Totally Technology Session has been a regular and enjoyable feature of IMCA’s Annual Seminar programme and provides an opportunity for often small and medium sized companies to showcase their ideas and innovations to industry leaders in a dynamic and inspiring way. We are delighted to bring this feature to the IMCA DP Conference.

“All submissions will enter a review process to select the best proposals for the session. It is open to companies (not individuals) and entries can be from IMCA members or non-members alike. There is no limit on company size or membership category, and of course we want and expect entries from around the world – IMCA has member companies in more than 65 countries.

“The ’quickfire’ element is strictly controlled by the session moderator and features a count-down clock which ensures the schedule can be maintained, making it a challenge for our chosen presenters to pitch their key points in this tight timescale.

”This is all about the technology or innovation, background information on the company and its business should be minimal – we don’t want long corporate explanations!”

Next step

Companies interested in being considered for the Quickfire, Totally Technology Session should send their proposed presentation; an abstract explaining the technology or innovation (150 words max); and any additional supporting video/photographs/charts to [email protected] by 23:59 hrs BST on 20 April. The review committee will then assess all entrants and select the companies to present during the event. All who make a submission can expect to hear by 5 May 2022.

Further information on all aspects of the IMCA DP Conference, the outline conference programme (full programme details will be available during March as will registration information); together with exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.imca-int.com/calendar/imca-dp-conference/ and from [email protected]

Source: IMCA