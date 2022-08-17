‘Yuan Wang 5’ docks at ‘Yuan Wang 5’ docks at Hambantota Port – a milestone in strengthening friendship between Sri Lanka and China

Scientific research ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ of the People’s Republic of China, docked at the Hambantota International Port (HIP) at 07:50 hours on August 16th 2022. It will remain at HIP for 7 days for replenishments and ship chandelling.

China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, who attended a ceremony held at the Hambantota International Port to mark the Yuan Wang 5’s arrival said, “Hambantota International Port as a key cooperation project of Belt and Road Initiative, has become an important engine to help Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and enhance its independent development capability.” He added that the visit of Yuan Wang-5 left its own marks for the celebration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Sri Lanka and the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Rubber-Rice Pact, highlighting the deep-rooted traditional friendship between China and Sri Lanka.

Johnson Liu, CEO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) and representative of global partner CMPort, welcoming Captain Zhang Hongwang of the Yuan Wang 5 and his crew said, “HIP has always extended a warm welcome to foreign vessels approved by the Government of Sri Lanka and the SLPA. We have had vessels calling from various countries, from time to time. Up to July, we catered hundreds of vessels, including RoRo, gas and oil vessels, bulk carriers, layups, cruises, yachts etc. The arrival of the Yuan Wang 5 is a significant occasion and marks an important milestone in strengthening the friendship between Sri Lanka and China.”

Captain Zhang Hongwang of Yuan Wang 5 said, “Yuan Wang 5 is a ship on a mission of peace and friendship. As an international port that accommodates multinational ships, Hambantota International Port will provide us with necessary ship supplies in accordance with international practice. We believe the ship’s call at Hambantota International Port will deepen the exchange between China and Sri Lanka in the field of space science and technology and promote the common progress of the space industry of the two countries. It will also deepen the connection between China and Sri Lanka and further grow the friendship between people of both countries.”

Amongst the distinguished guests attending the welcome ceremony were several members of the Sri Lankan parliament and representatives from the Chinese Embassy, and other port officials.

HIP, a multipurpose commercial port operating under the sovereign authority of the Sri Lanka Government, is a public-private partnership between the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and international port operator CMPort.- a milestone in strengthening friendship between Sri Lanka and China

