Zeaborn Places 100 Ships With Verifavia Shipping & Korean Register For Inventory Of Hazardous Material (Ihm) Services

Verifavia Shipping and the Korean Register (KR) have been contracted by Zeaborn Ship Management – a consolidation of E.R. Schiffahrt and Rickmers Shipmanagement – to perform Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) preparation and certification for more than 100 vessels. The vessels are managed by Zeaborn Ship Management and must be IHM compliant to meet the terms of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR) and the Hong Kong (HK) International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

The HK Convention is aimed at reducing the negative impact of ship recycling on human health and safety, and on the environment. The HK Convention has already been implemented for EU-flagged vessels and vessels from third countries calling at an EU port or anchorage through the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR).

The EU SRR prohibits or restricts the installation and use of hazardous materials (like asbestos or ozone-depleting substances) on board ships, as well as making it mandatory for ships to carry on board a certified IHM specifying the location and approximate quantities of those materials. From 31 December 2018, this applies to new EU-flagged ships and EU-flagged ships going for dismantling, and from 31 December 2020 will affect all existing EU-flagged ships as well as ships flying the flag of a third country and calling at an EU port or anchorage.

Verifavia has received approval from KR to act as a service supplier for IHM, meaning that Verifavia can conduct IHM investigations for vessels on their own, and KR will verify and certify their results.

Thiemo Ullrich, Senior Vice President Projects & Performance, Zeaborn Ship Management, commented: “Having experienced the verification services provided by Verifavia Shipping in relation to EU MRV and IMO DCS regulations, we have every confidence in their ability to deliver on IHM. We need partners that are knowledgeable, responsive, and reliable – and we trust that the combined Korean Register and Verifavia team can effectively support us as we strive to meet these regulatory requirements and deadlines.”

Typically, Verifavia’s IHM services involve a process of document collection, onboard sampling check, and laboratory analysis, which is then developed into a report and shared with the class society, in this case the Korean Register, for final onboard cross-checking and certification. This process enables the identification of any hazardous materials that need to be removed when preparing the ship for recycling. For the preparation of the onboard survey and IHM report, Verifavia uses an app developed by Nautilus Log. Julien Dufour, CEO, Verifavia Shipping, explained: “The Nautilus Log App is a great help in coordinating worldwide surveys. It supports report generation, greatly streamlining the process, which makes it more efficient and cost effective.”

Michael Suhr, Technical and Commercial Director, Korean Register explained: “Under the new regulations, by end of 2020 every ship with an EU Flag or any ship entering EU waters must have on board an inventory of hazardous materials (IHM) verified by a recognised organisation like the Korean Register. We know that our customers want a streamlined, cost effective, efficient and agile solution when it comes to these demanding IHM services. In Verifavia we have found a partner that aligns with our way of working and we are delighted to work with them to support Zeaborn Ship Management in achieving compliance. Moreover, the quality of the IHM reports prepared through Nautilus Log greatly simplifies the certification process.”

Julien Dufour, CEO, Verifavia Shipping, concluded: “We are honoured to receive commendation from both Zeaborn Ship Management and the Korean Register. As we continue to expand our qualified team of HazMat experts around the world, approval from the Korean Register confirms that our procedures, competencies and resources are all up to standard. And being contracted to perform IHM services for 100+ of the vessels managed by Zeaborn Ship Management is testament to their confidence in our people and approach.”

Verifavia Shipping is in the process of being approved as a HazMat Expert Company by other classification societies. Its recently launched IHM services have been developed to complement the work done by class societies – ensuring that hazardous materials within the structure of a vessel are properly identified to prepare ships for safe and environmentally-friendly recycling. In addition to the IHM initial survey, Verifavia can work with ship owners, managers and class societies to develop and implement a robust IHM maintenance procedure.

