Zeaborn Transforms Fleet Operations with ShipIn’s AI-Powered FleetVision Platform

ShipIn Systems has today announced that Zeaborn Ship Management, a third-party ship manager based in Hamburg and Singapore, will implement the company’s visual fleet management platform, FleetVision™, across a large part of its diverse vessel portfolio.

With operations in various locations across Europe and Asia to represent shipowners, Zeaborn wants to take a unified approach to enhance transparency, efficiency and drive better outcomes. The decision to implement ShipIn System’s digital platform onboard Zeaborn-managed vessels aims to add value to existing safety and operational compliance, as well as support overall performance goals.

Transforming fleet operations and improving the bottom line

ShipIn’s patented FleetVision™ solution delivers visual data in near real-time, which is shared seamlessly between ship and shore, providing actionable insights into areas such as Bridge conduct, safety, security, cargo handling, and maintenance across all fleet operations. This is achieved by harnessing AI-powered cameras and visual analytics to assist onboard and on-shore teams in identifying hazards, removing obstacles, and gathering information to create processes that prevent future issues from occurring.

Stefan Schindler, Senior Vice President Projects and Performance of Zeaborn Ship Management, noted: “After an intensive operational pilot phase on board different vessel types, we’re thrilled to partner with ShipIn, with the ultimate target to implement FleetVision™ across our managed fleet. ShipIn has already added significant value to our organization, and we strongly believe this solution will improve transparency, safety, and security, thus improving overall operations for our entire fleet.

“Furthermore, safety is a part of our DNA and value proposition. The safety of our workforce and the continuous training of various critical safety situations on board, including new tools and software, is also a part of our ESG strategy as a responsible third-party ship manager. FleetVision™ gives us the opportunity to enhance the safety awareness of our most important asset, our colleagues on board, on a real case basis.”

Osher Perry, CEO and Co-Founder of ShipIn Systems, added: “Seafarers’ workload is continuously increasing, without the tools necessary to help them do their jobs efficiently and safely. ShipIn bridges that gap by providing a single platform for crew, managers and owners to collaborate on the same information in real time. We’re delighted that Zeaborn recognizes the value of our platform, and we look forward to a fruitful, long-lasting collaboration.”

With AI-powered cameras and real-time visual analytics, FleetVision™ translates tens of thousands of hours of footage per vessel each month into real-time intelligence that shapes behavior onboard – increasing safety, reducing risk, and enhancing productivity. In addition to operational insight, the analytics dashboard centralizes all data so that there is a consistent source of information for performing remote audits and benchmarking performance to help track ROI.

