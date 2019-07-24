Zeebrugge Grows By 12.5 % In First Semester

In the first semester Zeebrugge registered a 12.5 % growth in comparison to the same period in 2018. A total cargo volume of 21,883,578 tonnes was handled.

Roro

The roll-on/roll-off traffics grew by 5 % in the first half of the year to a total volume of 8,404,658 tonnes. In anticipation of the first Brexit date (29 March) the UK markets were supplied in anticipation (volumes rose by 17.2%). In the second quarter the volume decreased by 6.8% in May and by 12.3% in June.

The roro traffics to Southern Europe increased substantially thanks to new services and economies of scale.

A total of 1,527,872 new cars were handled (+4.9%).

Containers

The container traffics decreased by 2.2% to 7,548,076 tonnes.

In June the container volume increased considerably (+9.5%) as a result of the new deepsea services and container feeder services. Further growth is expected in the second semester of 2019.



Liquid bulk

In the first six months the liquid bulk amounted to 4,830,418 tonnes. Growth was registered in the LNG segment (3,218,162 tonnes). A total of 54 LNG vessels called at Zeebrugge in comparison to 24 calls in the first semester of 2018. A lot of LNG was imported from Qatar and Russia. These volumes will remain intact in the second semester.

The solid bulk decreased by 5% to 619,051 tonnes.

The breakbulk dropped by 10.3% to 481,375 tonnes.

The port shifts rose by 3% to 181,130 shifts.

A total of 71 cruise vessels moored in Zeebrugge, in comparison to 59 in the same period of 2018, equalling 337,559 cruise passenger moves.

Source: Port Of Zeebrugge