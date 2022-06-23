Zelim Unveils New Rescue Tech: Swift Rescue Conveyor, In Collaboration With Chartwell Marine

Zelim, the unmanned offshore rescue technology specialist, has unveiled an innovative new rescue system for tackling man overboard (MOB) incidents offshore.

The Swift Rescue Conveyor, developed in collaboration with sustainable naval architect Chartwell Marine, is an automatic water-to-deck rescue conveyor belt, and is to be fitted on the Guardian Class, a brand-new remotely operated rescue vessel designed by Chartwell due to go into build at UK-based Manor Marine shipyard before the end of June.

The system, which successfully underwent rough weather testing earlier this month, is a core component of Zelim’s unmanned rescue vessel technology, as a means to recover people from the water without the need for a human onboard. In line with this approach, the Guardian Class is capable of both manned and unmanned operation.

During testing, the Swift Rescue Conveyor recovered 80kg mannequins from the rough seas in less than 30 seconds from first contact. Existing MOB solutions have taken upwards of 6 minutes in recent offshore wind emergency response exercises, which took place in more benign conditions.

With the flexibility for implementation on both existing fleets and new build vessels and stress-tested operational performance, workboat operators, regulators, and wind farm owner-operators can rest assured that their crews and workers can rely on quick, reliable, and technology-led safety measures.

Sam Mayall, CEO of Zelim, said: “As offshore wind continues to grow, ensuring the safety of technicians and crew is essential. That’s why we are working with Chartwell Marine and other industry partners to develop a cohesive offshore survival system that responds to individual and regulatory safety needs across the board.”

Andy Page, Director and Naval Architect at Chartwell, said: “Safety remains a core focus for vessel design innovation in the maritime sector – particularly faced with the demands of deep-water offshore wind operations. Zelim’s team sets the bar high for pioneering and inventive approaches to common safety challenges and we’re delighted to be working with them to bring groundbreaking craft like the Survivor and the Guardian to fruition.”

Zelim and Chartwell will be exhibiting the Swift Rescue Conveyor, along with designs of the Survivor and Guardian Class vessels, at Seawork stand VB02, June 21st-23rd.

Source: Chartwell Marine