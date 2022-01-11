ZeroNorth acquires US-based bunker market platform ClearLynx

Technology company ZeroNorth, founded to accelerate the green transition of global trade, has today announced the acquisition of ClearLynx, the industry’s leading online platform for the bunker fuel market.

Adding ClearLynx to the ZeroNorth platform will provide ship owners and operators with an integrated and end-to-end solution for the cost and environmentally efficient optimisation of bunker fuel, from initial enquiry through to supply.

ZeroNorth users will be able to take advantage of ClearLynx’s best-in-class procurement, pricing and analytics, business intelligence, optimisation and planning, Sulphur Cap compliance and data feed products.

The deal also means that the sector now has a single destination for voyage, vessel, and bunker optimisation – the ZeroNorth platform – directly supporting and enabling the decarbonisation transition within the marine value chain.

Once ClearLynx is integrated into the ZeroNorth platform, users will be able to make informed decisions through connected voyage, vessel, and bunker optimisation recommendations. This comprehensive overview will directly support the industry’s decarbonisation pathway, providing players across the sector with an immediate and impactful means of reducing their environmental impact on the planet whilst improving their revenue.

The increased revenue generated by connected voyage, vessel and bunker optimisation recommendations can be injected back into the industry’s decarbonisation efforts, supporting the development of the future fuels and clean technologies that the industry needs to meet carbon targets.

ClearLynx will continue to offer its current bunker services via its platform and will also over time be integrated within the ZeroNorth platform, bolstering optimisation benefits to customers of both platforms, the industry and the planet. The ClearLynx team will give ZeroNorth a physical presence in the US and create a foundation for continued growth and sales within the region.

ClearLynx will forge ahead and execute its product enhancement roadmap over the coming months with further features and developments for its customers to use within their operations. The company also plans to scale leveraging ZeroNorth’s experience. Javier Sierra, ZeroNorth’s current Head of Partnerships, will take on the role of General Manager of ClearLynx.

Commenting on the announcement, Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth, said: “Today’s announcement is another big step forward in ZeroNorth’s mission to support and enable decarbonisation in the maritime value chain. Adding ClearLynx and their considerable expertise to our offering means that our customers will be able to make the most of a powerful trio of voyage, vessel and bunker optimisations that are linked and working in tandem.

“Our industry needs to act now, and we think this announcement provides players across the sector with an effective and accessible way to take immediate action. Optimising voyages, vessels, and bunkers will not only be important to cut emissions and improve revenue today, but will also enable us to navigate the significant, imminent and urgent complexity of the coming decade.”

Gerry Van Geyzel, CEO, ClearLynx, added: “We are delighted to be joining ZeroNorth and contributing to making global trade green at such a pivotal time for the shipping industry. In the years since ClearLynx was founded we have seen a rapid transformation in the marine fuel market, driven by regulatory change and the demands for increased sustainability. We are proud to have been acquired by a company that is so dedicated and passionate in driving tangible and meaningful change to meet the decarbonisation challenge for the betterment of operators, the industry and the planet.”

Source: ZeroNorth