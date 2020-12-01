Zeronorth And Veson Nautical Sign Strategic Product Partnership Aimed at Reducing Bunker Spend and CO2 Emissions

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth, and Veson Nautical, the global market leader for commercial maritime software, have yesterday announced a new strategic product partnership.

The agreement will allow ZeroNorth’s vessel optimisation software, Optimise, to securely integrate with the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), allowing a seamless transfer of data for joint customers. VIP is the maritime sector’s leading solution for commercial freight management. The native data integration will provide VIP users with tramp ships the option to unlock better vessel performance and optimise bunkers to increase their profitability, cut CO2 emissions, and improve the sustainability of their fleets.

Optimise activates VIP fleet and vessel data by combining it with ZeroNorth’s comprehensive weather, port and market data. Tangible actions are created for the operator — powered by the algorithm — to improve their time charter equivalent rate (TCE) while also lowering CO2 emissions. Operators can realise ‘dollars and cents’ savings and deliver benefits to the environment at the same time, in line with the shipping industry’s decarbonisation targets.

The strategic product partnership encourages users from across the sector to work together and realise actionable insights from their data; something that is only possible by breaking down data silos and generating tangible commercial and environmental benefits from digitalisation. 300 vessels from Veson customers are already using or have committed to use this new integration to connect and empower their data in Optimise.

Speaking on the partnership, Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth said: “Shipping needs innovative digital technologies if we are to successfully – and profitably – decarbonise. We believe that our partnership with Veson Nautical further demonstrates ZeroNorth’s continued and rapid growth trajectory, and our mission to accelerate the uptake of digital solutions that generate both dollar value and sustainability progress.

“By working with Veson, we put Optimise into the hands of more operators across tramp shipping, providing them all with the power to turn their data into actionable insights that benefit their business, our sector, and our impact on the world.”

This announcement is a landmark for data visibility and collaboration within shipping, further extending one of shipping’s most powerful data ecosystems in VIP, and providing the market with crucial visibility of sustainability impacts.

Jere Richardson, Chief Commercial Officer, Veson Nautical, said: “This new integration partnership exemplifies our clear commitment to use the power of digitalisation to drive the decarbonisation and future sustainability of the shipping industry.

“Collaborating with ZeroNorth extends the value of the data captured and maintained in VIP by connecting it to a powerful tool that enables additional analysis through the lens of sustainability. This adds to VIP’s considerable suite of digital solutions that, taken together, will power the clear decisions needed to successfully face the challenges of the future.”

ZeroNorth and Veson Nautical will continue to work together after the integration, ensuring that all customers are fully supported in their journey to increase earnings and reduce emissions.

Source: ZeroNorth, Veson Nautical