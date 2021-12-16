ZeroNorth launches industry-first CII analytics and optimisation solution

Maritime technology company ZeroNorth has today announced the launch of its interconnected Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) analysis and optimisation solution within Optimise.

The new functionality’s analytics tools will enable users to access real-time monitoring of CII-related performance and simulate a vessel’s future CII rating. Meanwhile, the optimisation solution will enable operators to access recommended voyage routing options to improve or maintain a vessel’s CII rating.

Because the functionality is integrated with real-time weather route optimisation and voyage optimisation, CII recommendations will be made alongside options that reduce emissions and improve revenue, ensuring that owners and operators maximise their competitive advantage.

The service will be the most comprehensive CII offering on the market to date. It will consider necessary vessel factors, such as type and deadweight tonnage, to provide a CII rating for the year-to-date, as well as year-by-year performance, monitoring and alerts for when a vessel is at risk of becoming non-compliant.

By combining in-depth analysis of all the factors affecting voyage and vessel performance with sophisticated algorithms and human expertise, owners and operators will be provided with an informed decision-making platform to either sustain or improve their vessels’ CII ratings whilst maintaining a focus on commercial performance. The data will also be available for owners and operators to distribute via an API or in file format.

The offering has been developed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) rules on Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) reporting. Introduced by the IMO at its 76th Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEP76), CII will be implemented in 2023 to support the IMO’s longer-term objective of reducing the carbon intensity of international shipping by 40% by 2030, compared to 2008 levels.

A vessel’s CII rating will be derived from the Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER), which measures the carbon emissions of a ship’s operations over the course of a year and applies to vessels at 5000GT and above. The ranking is measured on an A – E scale, with the most operationally efficient vessels receiving an A rating. Ship owners and operators will be required to record their vessel data via a vessel’s Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP). In the case that a vessel is rated D or E, a plan of action must be submitted on SEEMP outlining how the rating will be improved.

Over time, ZeroNorth will iterate and update its CII analysis and optimisation solution proactively and in line with any amendments made by the IMO to CII legislation, to ensure the calculation continues to be accurate and considers all of the baseline factors that influence CII ratings.

Søren Christian Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth, said: “As shipping becomes increasingly influenced by charterers, shippers, institutions and consumers seeking to be more sustainable and meet decarbonisation targets, vessels with a low CII rating will cease to become commercially attractive. Ship owners and operators must therefore look to sustain or improve operational efficiency or risk their commerciality.

“Through our new CII analysis and optimisation offering, we can help support owners and operators with managing the transition and enable them to proactively implement plans to help them improve revenue and reduce their emissions, so it’s good for both profit and the planet. Our offering is unique in its depth of analysis and comprehensive level of integration.”

Pelle Sommansson, CPO, ZeroNorth, said: “We are proud to announce the launch of our new CII analysis and optimisation service, which will enable our users to intelligently route against USD, emissions, and now CII objectives. With the rating thresholds set to become increasingly stringent towards 2030, doing nothing is not an option if owners and operators want their vessels to remain commercially viable. By using ZeroNorth, you are preparing for a profitable and sustainable future.”

Source: ZeroNorth