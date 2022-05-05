ZeroNorth makes pair of new appointments to strengthen growth ambitions and advance vision to make global trade green

Technology company ZeroNorth has today announced two new appointments that will strengthen the organisation’s growth ambitions and underpin continued commercial development. Karl Thorngren has joined ZeroNorth as Chief Financial Officer, whilst Kenneth Juhls becomes the Managing Director of ClearLynx, a ZeroNorth company.

Karl Thorngren has a long track record in maritime, including time spent as CFO for Maersk Supply Service and CFO for Svitzer Australia. Before that, he was Head of M&A at A.P. Møller Maersk.

Karl will use his experience as a CFO and in M&A to propel ZeroNorth’s ambitions to broaden its product and service portfolio, and strengthen the company’s position as a maritime software and decarbonisation leader.

Karl Thorngren, Chief Financial Officer, ZeroNorth, said: “It is clear that ZeroNorth has a critical role to play in enabling a more connected and sustainable marine value chain, so I am delighted to join as CFO at such a critical time for our sector. In this new role, I will utilise my experience to advance our growth strategy and enable the team at ZeroNorth to make investments and decisions which strengthen the positive impact we can bring to the industry, both from a financial and a sustainability point of view.”

Meanwhile, Kenneth Juhls, who takes up the role of Managing Director at ClearLynx, has spent more than 20 years working in the shipping and trading industry and has held a variety of roles including Head of Risk Management in Maersk Oil Trading, Maersk Tankers and Maersk Oil. He then joined Maersk Tankers as Chief Risk Officer and Head of Finance before moving into a role as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer.

His more than 20 years of service to the maritime industry gives Kenneth unparalleled insight into the supply chain; experience he will use to advance ClearLynx’s strategy and ambition to become a fully integrated bunker optimisation platform for all end-users in the marine fuel ecosystem, from suppliers to customers.

Critically, Kenneth will drive ClearLynx’s aims to integrate its data and offering even more deeply into ZeroNorth’s platform, providing the industry with a single source of voyage, vessel, bunker and CII optimisations.

Kenneth Juhls, Managing Director, ClearLynx, added: “I am delighted to start this new role as Managing Director of ClearLynx. It is no exaggeration to say that ClearLynx’s products, data and insights are integral to ZeroNorth’s plans to create a single destination for decision-making within the marine value chain. I am excited to get to work and lead ClearLynx to accelerate growth and explore continued opportunities for product development as we help to bring about real, positive change for shipping.”

Both appointments will help to strengthen ZeroNorth’s growth ambitions and enable the company to build a truly industry-wide platform to enable customers’ decision-making for profit and planet.

Speaking on the appointments, Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth, said: “It is fantastic that ZeroNorth has appointed Karl Thorngren as ZeroNorth’s Chief Financial Officer and Kenneth Juhls as ClearLynx’s Managing Director. These are strategic roles that are fundamental to us executing our ambitious plans for commercial growth and success, and I know that both Karl and Kenneth are excited to work on their diverse portfolios and responsibilities.

“Most importantly of all, these appointments will help us to bring about our vision of making global trade green. We believe that it is only by adding the very best to our team that we’ll be able to help the industry to make decisions for profit and planet – a goal that we remain laser-focused on achieving over the coming months and years.”

Source: ZeroNorth