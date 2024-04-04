ZeroNorth opens new office in Japan, advancing sustainable shipping in Asia

Technology company ZeroNorth has today unveiled its new office in Japan, which will significantly strengthen the company’s ties with regional customers and enhance local support. The news marks ZeroNorth’s first direct presence in the country, laying the groundwork for deeper engagement and collaboration with the maritime community in the region.

As one of the world’s most important shipbuilding and shipowning nations, Japan is a large and strategic market for ZeroNorth. The company already has a number of existing customers based in the country and has been closely engaged with several Japanese shipowners and operators who are using services from ZeroNorth.

The new Japanese operation will enable ZeroNorth to meet the needs of these customers and help them reach their environmental and commercial goals. The move to open an office in Japan builds on the recent completion of ZeroNorth’s agreement to join forces with Alpha Ori Technologies and leverages its existing and strong relationships within the Japanese shipping community.

Søren Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, said: “We are excited about ZeroNorth’s expansion into Japan, aligning with the significant shift as Asia’s shipowners now represent over half of the global fleet. This expansion will support current and new customers in the region as they navigate the complex path towards zero emissions.”

The office will be headed up by Gary Garner, Head of Sales Japan, ZeroNorth, who added: “I am pleased to lead ZeroNorth’s new office in Japan, which I believe gives us a strong base to deepen our engagement with regional customers and enhancing our collaborative efforts towards sustainable maritime operations.

“With our platform’s billions of data points, ZeroNorth is ideally positioned to assist Asian shipowners and operators in bridging their commercial and sustainability goals, delivering value today while also preparing them for what comes next.”

The team in Japan will consist of sales and customer success professionals that will support customers and partners through their zero emissions journey.

