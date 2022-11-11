ZeroNorth releases new Advanced Consumption & Emissions (ACE) API to unlock enhanced pre-charter fuel modelling for global trade value chain

Technology company ZeroNorth has today unveiled its new Advanced Consumption & Emissions (ACE) API, which will enable charterers outside of the ZeroNorth Platform to query the ZeroNorth Fuel Model to forecast the estimated fuel consumption of an upcoming voyage and predict a vessel’s profitability.

The news marks the first time that ZeroNorth’s decision-generating, data-powered insights have been available outside of its own platform. The new API further expands the ability for tangible commercial and sustainable decision-making for more players across the global trade value chain, embedding technology into their daily workflows.

Prior to release, ZeroNorth Product and Engineering teams worked with Veson Nautical’s Product and Engineering teams to ensure that the ACE API would be compatible with Veson Nautical’s Web Hook integration within the Veson IMOS Platform’s Chartering module.

Once configured, the integration will enable Veson Nautical customers to benefit from ZeroNorth’s fuel modelling capabilities as part of their daily chartering workflow when considering a new voyage.

ZeroNorth’s Fuel Model uses machine learning to predict expected fuel consumption for any vessel, no matter its itinerary, route, or condition. The model takes in more than 1.2 billion data points, spanning vessel reports, high frequency sensor data, weather data, AIS signals, port stays, dry dock and cleaning events and more to forecast the expected operational fuel consumption of a vessel.

The ACE API will enable customers to input simple voyage parameters such as origin port, destination port, IMO number and speed and will return fuel consumption estimates from ZeroNorth’s Fuel Model. This will enable charterers to more quickly and accurately evaluate the costs associated with the voyage.

Commenting on the ACE API, Søren Meyer, CEO, ZeroNorth, said: “We are extremely excited to announce our new ACE API and open our market-leading fuel modelling capabilities to a wider audience of charterers.

“The powerful API can generate real time and granular insights to inform chartering decisions, using a huge range of data to calculate fuel consumption and emissions for any vessel carrying any cargo. We believe that this granularity is what will enable the sector not only to optimise voyages around new pressures like CII, but also build a solid foundation from which we can collectively make more sustainable business decisions.”

Source: ZeroNorth