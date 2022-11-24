ZeroNorth’s new Vessel Optimisation service delivers immediate emissions reductions by identifying inefficient vessels and preventing hull fouling

Technology company ZeroNorth has announced the launch of its new Vessel Optimisation service, which will simplify the process of identifying inefficient vessels within a fleet in real time for ship owners and operators.

The Vessel Optimisation service focuses on two of the industry’s most important performance challenges: hull fouling and auxiliary boiler consumption, ensuring vessels are operated efficiently at sea and in port.

The new service uses data and machine learning to generate actionable insights on how to improve operational procedures and better manage the condition of onboard equipment, enabling owners and operators to reduce fuel consumption and emissions from their fleets and unlock more sustainable, efficient and profitable voyages.

ZeroNorth’s decision-generating, data-powered insights will support the industry’s green transition, delivering the information required to optimise the management of energy efficiency across the global fleet.

Hull performance is a key area for vessel performance management due to its significant impact on potential excess fuel consumption, which increases emissions and costs. ZeroNorth Vessel Optimisation modernises traditional approaches for hull monitoring with real-time risk assessment and alerts for long idle periods. The service not only identifies the best time to clean a hull, but also proactively prevents severe fouling due to idle stays.

Efficient utilisation of energy and fuel consumption during daily operations is another critical factor in vessel performance, affecting both costs and environmental impact. ZeroNorth Vessel Optimisation provides detailed insights into current and past auxiliary generator and boiler consumption to ensure vessels are operating at optimal efficiency levels.

To maximise outputs, the new Vessel Optimisation service integrates with ZeroNorth’s Vessel Reporting functionality to provide a more holistic approach to reported data management – and particularly noon reports – placing them in an operational context. This makes it easier to detect and address detrimental reporting patterns, which helps to ensure vessel performance is accurately reported, understood and actioned.

Commenting on the Vessel Optimisation service, Pelle Sommansen, Chief Product & AI Officer, ZeroNorth, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new Vessel Optimisation service, which identifies inefficient vessels and optimises the performance of fleets, solving a huge hurdle for green global trade. The service generates actionable insights to proactively prevent severe hull fouling and better understand auxiliary boiler consumption, enabling more informed, intelligent and sustainable decision-making.

“One of the major challenges when managing and operating large fleets is prioritising inefficient vessels which need attention. Scanning specific insights from a fleet to identify low performers is a tedious process and causes missed potential. ZeroNorth’s Vessel Optimisation service will provide ship owners and operators with a complete fleet overview with clear performance indicators, significantly improving vessel performance and ensuring that the global fleet performs optimally, cuts costs and reduces emissions, whether at sea or in port.”

Source: ZeroNorth