ZESTAs is proud to announce strategic collaboration with Ince

ZESTAs is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with Ince, a full-service law firm with one of the most respected and longstanding shipping practices internationally.

The global drive to reduce emissions has meant that the maritime sector is under increasing legal and regulatory scrutiny.

With Ince on board, ZESTAs has a world-leading partner to assist members in navigating an increasingly complex regulatory playing field and ensure meaningful compliance.

Ince is helping ZESTAs and its members navigate a pathway to meaningful compliance assuring that:

(i) the true spirit of the regulations is upheld; and

(ii) tangible benefits to the environment are ensured.

The legislative environment is changing. Green technology is also evolving. As a result, the way in which parties contract with each other for the use of vessels must also change.

As Eric Eyo, Partner at Ince states:

“The green energy transition presents an opportunity for true innovators to flourish in this space. Their time is better spent driving innovation, rather than worrying about what contractual obligations may hinder them”.

Madadh MacLaine, Secretary-General of ZESTAs said of the new partnership:

“The shipping sector is in a period of rapid transition on all fronts: regulation, technology innovations, new fuels, new ownership models and operating profiles. All of these new developments will require new and different types of contracts. It is essential that we see a rapid and smooth transition. The Ince partnership with ZESTAs will not only facilitate our members in being prepared for these changes, but demonstrates that Ince is on the forward foot as these changes start coming through.”

Source: ZESTAs