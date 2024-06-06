ZF and Aidrivers agree on a strategic cooperation to offer autonomous mobility solutions in port logistics

In major ports around the world, there is a growing need for autonomous goods handling. The vehicles in the ports, which are operated around the clock and have largely been manually operated.

Building on their complementary portfolios within the cooperation, AI-enabled autonomous mobility company, Aidrivers, will focus on the supply of an autonomous driving (AD) software ecosystem. ZF Mobility Solutions will be the engineering partner for the integration, validation and deployment. The converted vehicles can be used in mixed traffic operations without special lanes for on-yard logistic solutions. This gives port operators the benefit of enhanced terminal safety and efficiency using modern advanced autonomous technologies.

“Based on our long-term expertise in autonomous driving systems, we are delighted to now also operate successfully in the market as a mobility solutions provider,” said Alexander Makowski, Head of ZF Mobility Solutions. “In addition, we will leverage ZF Group’s entire expertise in vehicle technology, for example in the electrification of the drivetrain and vehicle motion control. And together with our global aftermarket organization, we will provide state-of-the-art customer service directly on site.”

Dr Rafiq Swash, CEO of Aidrivers, added: “We are proud to have won ZF as a global partner with expertise in the field of autonomous driving in a wide range of applications, from passenger cars and commercial vehicles to special vehicles. This is the perfect match for us as a small, innovative solution provider for autonomous driving in ports and logistics areas.”

Source: ZF