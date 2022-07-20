ZIM adopts Carrier’s Lynx Fleet solution

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, a leading international carrier with a global network serving ports in more than 120 countries, has installed over 5,000 units of Carrier Transicold’s Lynx™ Fleet solution onto 40-foot, high-cube refrigerated containers that will ply key trade routes between the Mediterranean, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

ZIM chose Lynx Fleet to enhance its service offering to customers with a unique telematics solution that provides end-to-end cold chain visibility and reduces both cost and wastage while transporting perishables. In addition to Lynx Fleet, each refrigerated unit will also come with a door sensor that is able to detect when doors are opened and closed as well as how long a door has been left open, protecting the cargo against theft and unwanted temperature excursions.

“Delivering perishable food and medicines in prime condition lies at the heart of several of our customers’ businesses. Lynx Fleet enables this more efficiently with the ability to not just manage, but also monitor their refrigerated cargo, every step of the way. With a connected cold chain, our customers can improve their fleet optimization and business operations. Wastage is reduced significantly, with cost savings that are fundamental to our customers’ meeting top and bottom lines,” said Gil Lehmann, ZIM Head of Global Logistics & Equipment.

A key feature subscribed by ZIM is the Carrier-exclusive Reefer Health Analytics Module with prognostics and diagnostics, that allows fleet managers to download diagnostic information about their equipment and minimizing the risk of unplanned reefer failures. Along with ease of integration into other 3rd party solutions using the Lynx application programming interface (API).

“Lynx Fleet offers key features that ensure the cargo reaches its destination safely with notifications and alarms that are managed by exception. This means the system can alert fleet managers of critical alarms, giving them a global perspective of the situation and allowing them to analyze and act accordingly with timely data driven decision-making,” said Alan Peart, Telematics Manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold.

The Lynx Fleet platform is one of many solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines

Source: Carrier Transicold