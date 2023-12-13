ZIM Announces Updated Freight Rates on Its Asia–Mediterranean Line (ZMP) Due to Increased Operational Costs

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), has informed its customers of updated freight rates on its ZMP line, connecting Asia and the Mediterranean.

In response to the continuous threats to the safe transit and global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, ZIM has implemented temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels, and customers’ cargo, including the re-routing of some of its vessels.. Consequently, due to an increase in operational costs, the company has informed its customers of updated freight rates on the ZMP service line.

ZIM reaffirms its unwavering commitment to serving the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports. Operations to and from these ports will be maintained with the utmost consideration for safety protocols, which are essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

ZIM is closely monitoring the situation to address potential risks and ensure the ongoing safety and efficiency of its operations. The company is committed to keeping its customers informed of any developments.

ZIM will uphold the highest level of service for its customers.

Source: ZIM