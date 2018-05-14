Zim Appoints Xavier Destriau As Chief Financial Officer

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Xavier Destriau as the company’s new CFO, effective June 15, 2018. He will be replacing Acting CFO, Mr. Yohai Benita, who has completed his position at ZIM.

Xavier Destriau has worked at CMA-CGM for 10 years and has served as Vice President – Head of Group Financing from 2014 to 2016. During this period, he focused on managing the consolidated group debt and developing a diversified financing strategy with a strong Asian focus.

Xavier will be joining the Company after two years as Strategic Advisor to Founder and Interim CFO of LTF Partners, an exclusive advisory firm with special expertise in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to LTF Partners, Xavier served as Financial Planning and Analysis Manager for Europe at HONEYWELL Inc. with global sales of $35 billion. Xavier holds an MBA degree from EM Lyon Business School and an Engineering degree from CPE Lyon.

Eli Glickman, the Company’s CEO, commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to Yohai Benita. Through recent challenging business periods, Yohai contributed to the Company’s stability and played a crucial role in the financial restructuring. I would like to thank Yohai for his dedication over the years and wish him good luck in his future endeavors. I welcome Xavier to ZIM and wish him success in this challenging position”.

Source: ZIM