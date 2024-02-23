ZIM Celebrates Naming Ceremonies of Three New LNG Vessels, Advancing Sustainability in the Shipping Industry

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today that this week, the naming ceremonies of three new vessels joining ZIM’s fleet were held in Korea and China, marking another step in the company’s sustainability efforts and the completion of a major part of ZIM’s widescale fleet renovation.

The naming ceremony of ZIM MOUNT ELBRUS and ZIM MOUNT VINSON, the final additions to the series of ten 15,000 TEUs advanced LNG vessels, took place at the SHI Geoje shipyard in Korea. These vessels, showcasing state-of-the-art LNG technology, were named in a traditional manner by their respective godmothers, Mrs. Hani Kalinsky, ZIM’s EVP Pacific Business Unit, and Mrs. Joey Chow, Senior Strategic Accounts Manager in ZIM. These new vessels are planned to be deployed on ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP), ZIM’s flagship service connecting Asia and the East Coast of the USA. With the addition of these two vessels, the ZCP service will deploy exclusively LNG vessels. ZIM vessels are the first LNG vessels to call ports on the East Coast of the USA.

ZIM PEARL, the fifth vessel in the series of fifteen advanced 7,700 TEUs LNG vessels, was named at the Jiangsu Yangzijiang shipyard in China by godmother Ms. Winnie Wing Han NG, spouse of Seaspan’s President and CEO, Mr. Bing Chen.

ZIM President and CEO Eli Glickman said: “The completion of the series of ten 15,000 TEUs LNG vessels represents a significant milestone in our journey towards zero emissions, with the cleanest technology available on a large scale today. ZIM’s investment in LNG-powered vessels underscores its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and embracing a cleaner, more sustainable future for global shipping. Approximately one-third of our operational capacity will be powered by LNG once all 28 LNG green vessels join our fleet. ZIM is poised to solidify its position as an industry leader in sustainable shipping practices.”

Mr. Glickman added: “Moreover, the introduction of these modern, efficient vessels underscores their essential contribution to ZIM’s operational performance. As the company navigates through a dynamic and fast-changing business landscape, the renovated fleet of cutting-edge vessels plays a pivotal role in ensuring resilience and adaptability, steering towards a brighter and more sustainable future.”

Source: ZIM