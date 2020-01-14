ZIM Egypt – Black Sea Express (EBX) 2020 Seasonal Reefer Service to Commence on January
ZIM is pleased to inform that the seasonal reefer service from Egypt will commence on January 10th.
The weekly, fixed-day service provides a direct link from Alexandria to Novorossiysk NUTEP modern terminal, with a fast 4-days transit time.
Rani Ben-Yehuda, EVP Cross Suez and Atlantic Business Unit: “The service is specifically designed for the needs of our customers shipping perishable cargo, as part of our strategy aimed at providing solutions to our customers’ needs.”
1st vessel: Nele Maersk (NJM)/34W, eta ALX Jan 10th.
Source: ZIM