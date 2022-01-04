ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Source: MarketBeat