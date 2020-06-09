ZIM Introduces eZ Quote – an Additional Digital Service for Instant Spot Quoting & Booking, including Guaranteed Space Onboard Vessels

During May 2020, ZIM launched eZ Quote, a new digital service which enables new and existing customers to receive online Spot quotes as well book their shipment with guaranteed space on board the designated vessel.

The new advanced platform makes Quoting & Booking friction free, quicker and easier, available 24/7, including Chat support. eZ Quote offering will be increasing globally gradually supporting standard dry-van containers only at this stage.

eZ Quote is part of ZIM’s growing array of advanced digital services being offered to its customers. Especially during these days, in which the entire global economy still faces the lasting implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, eZ Quote makes it particularly easier for customers to maintain business continuity with ZIM.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO: “We continue to develop and introduce new advanced digital tools for our customers, with our customers! We made it our mission to listen to our customers and come up with solutions that are best suited for their needs. Our digital abilities always come with a personal touch.”

“eZ Quote aims to make quoting and booking as easy as booking a flight or any other service online,” says Assaf Tiran, ZIM’s VP Global Customer Service. “Customers will benefit priority booking confirmation, loading guarantee, along with a timely delivery. As ZIM’s vision states, we practice ‘Innovative Shipping Dedicated to You’ and eZ Quote is another initiative, among many others, as part of our constant effort for Making It Easier for customers to do business with us, ensuring they will enjoy the best customer experience a shipping company can offer!”

Source: ZIM