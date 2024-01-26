ZIM Launches ZIM Pacific Northwest Xpress (ZPX) an Independent Service Connecting Asia, Canada and the USA via Vancouver Gateway

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today the launch of ZIM PNW Xpress (ZPX), an independent service that will connect Asia, Canada and the USA via Vancouver Gateway.

ZPX commenced operations on January 21st, 2024, from Cai Mep, Vietnam, with the following rotation:

Cai Mep – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Xiamen – Ningbo – Shanghai – Vancouver (Deltaport) – Pusan – Cai Mep

ZPX offers a premium service ensuring a swift and reliable connection from Asia to the Pacific Northwest market via the Vancouver gateway. Fully operated by ZIM, the service introduces an exclusive Vietnam direct call and provides best in class transit times from Cai Mep and main China ports to the Pacific Northwest. Exclusive service features include extensive rail connectivity covering all major Canada and US inland IPI destinations, including East & Central Canada, US Mid-West, Ohio Valley and more.

Hani Kalinski, ZIM EVP Pacific BU, said: “ZIM remains committed to providing agile premium solutions that cater to the market’s evolving needs. The launch of ZPX reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled shipping solutions with exclusive premium features”.

Source: ZIM