ZIM: New Service Launched in Record Time to Cater to the Growing eCommerce Market Demand

ZIM is pleased to announce the launch of a new, speedy, dedicated service from South China to Los Angeles US West Coast – Speedy ZIM eCommerce Xpress (ZEX).

Designed to cater to the increasing needs of eCommerce customers, especially now due to the growing eCommerce demand following the COVID-19 crisis and the need for more air freight service, including possibility to combine fast Sea & Air freight solution. The new ZEX service from Yantian and DaChan Bay, South China to Los Angeles, US West Coast will be the fastest on the market, with a transit time of 12 days.

ZEX service will deploy 5 Sprinter vessels and is meticulously designed to support time-sensitive cargo, taking into account the specific needs and requirements of eCommerce retailers and customers.

In addition to the fastest transit time, the new service offers Wednesday departure from Shenzhen (Yantian & DaChan Bay), late cut-off time, and Monday cargo availability in Los Angeles (PAG WBCT).

The service also provides quick rail connections to additional destinations including Chicago, Memphis, Dallas, Kansas City and New York.

We are also happy to present ZIM’s A2ZIM premium service – with exclusive & dedicated customer service features! The competitive Transit Time and A2ZIM premium service makes the new ZEX the best value for money offer for eCommerce & time-sensitive cargo on the market.

ZIM President and CEO Eli Glickman: “Once more we’re putting into practice our core values, our Agility and Can-Do-Approach, to identify fast-growing market needs – and provide a smart, express solution with option to combine Expedite Sea & Air Freight solution, in record time. We listened to our customers and we made it happen! We are very proud of the new service, which is the fastest to the Pacific South West from SPRC, and I’m positive our customers will appreciate and enjoy the advantages it provides.”

EVP Pacific Services Nissim Yochai: “ZIM is coming back to the Pacific South West (PSW) with a Fast, Punctual & Reliable service. We aim to serve our existing customers and a new segment of the growing eCommerce market with our unique, well-known personal touch. This service is also an excellent and reliable substitute for air freight, with much more affordable prices and the best value for money.”

Source: ZIM