ZIM offers New Service to the UAE

ZIM is pleased to announce that following recent developments it will offer customers in Israel and the East Med direct service to Jebel Ali port in the UAE.

Two existing ZIM services will now offer service to and from Jebel Ali port in the UAE: ZIM India – East Med Express (ZIE) will offer service from Israel and the East Med to the UAE; and ZIM Israel India Service (ZII) will accept cargo from Jebel Ali to Haifa.

Rani Ben Yehuda, ZIM EVP Cross Suez and Atlantic BU, said: “We are pleased to offer our customers direct service to and from the UAE, and look forward to future growth in this trade, as well as further increase in the scope of our service portfolio.”

Since 1945, ZIM has been providing creative operational and logistical solutions to customers. Over the years, ZIM has grown to become a leading force in the shipping industry by pioneering innovative technologies and expanding its vast geographical network while maintaining its tradition of excellence.

Source: ZIM