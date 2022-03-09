ZIM Reports 2021 Net Income of $4.65 billion, Over Nine Times Higher Than 2020

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, announced its consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.71 billion (compared to $366 million in the fourth quarter of 2020), a year-over-year increase of 366%, or $14.17 per diluted share3; net income for the full year was $4.65 billion (compared to $524 million for the full year of 2020), a year-over-year increase of 787%, or $39.02 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $2.36 billion, a year-over-year increase of 345%; Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $6.60 billion, a year-over-year increase of 537%

Operating income (EBIT) for the fourth quarter was $2.12 billion, a year-over-year increase of 382%; operating income (EBIT) for the full year was $5.82 billion, a year-over-year increase of 706%. Reconciliation items between operating income and Adjusted EBIT in the fourth quarter and full year were minor

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $3.47 billion, a year-over-year increase of 155%; revenues for the full year were $10.73 billion, a year-over-year increase of 169%

Carried volume in the fourth quarter was 858 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year increase of 7%. Carried volume in the full year was 3,481 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year increase of 23%, significantly above industry average growth

Average freight rate per TEU in fourth quarter was $3,630, a year-over-year increase of 139%. Average freight rate per TEU in the full year was $2,786, a year-over-year increase of 127%

Net leverage4 ratio of 0.0x at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.2x at December 31, 2020; reached net cash4 position of $509 million

Declared approximately $2.04 billion, or $17.00 per share dividend, representing 50% of 2021 net income on a cumulative basis (including interim quarterly dividend already distributed on account of Q3 2021 results). The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2022 to holders of ZIM ordinary shares as of March 23, 2022

During 2021 and subsequent to year end, entered into multiple charter agreements for a total of 36 newbuild vessels, of which 28 are LNG dual-fuel container vessels. The vessels are due to be delivered to ZIM throughout 2023 and 2024

Subsequent to year end, announced extension and modification of operational cooperation agreement with the 2M alliance partners

Yair Seroussi, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, “2021 was a transformative year for ZIM. We kicked off the year with listing our shares on the world’s leading capital market in New York, and have not looked back since. The many accomplishments of the past year and our remarkable performance, both financially and operationally, are the direct outcome of the unrivaled execution of our talented and dedicated management team and employees around the world, supported by the Board. In 2021, we took important steps to best position ZIM for long term enduring growth and value creation for our shareholders. We remain focused on maintaining our strong execution and agility in 2022 and beyond, while advancing the highest standards of corporate governance and responsibility.”

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, “In our first year as the only global container liner listed on New York Stock Exchange, ZIM has achieved historically extraordinary results and executed on commitments made during our IPO process. ZIM’s agility and proactive strategies enabled us to unlock significant shareholder value during a time of unique and unprecedented challenges. With another quarter of exceptional financial performance, we generated our highest ever full year of revenues, adjusted EBITDA, net profit and operating cash flows, while once again delivering industry-leading margins. We also ended the year with a net positive cash position and strong financial flexibility.”

Mr. Glickman added, “Given our outstanding cash generation in 2021, we decisively allotted capital to support our customers as we strive to provide best-in-class service. Importantly, we made sizable investments in equipment to facilitate the movement of cargoes for customers, as well as meaningfully expanded our operating fleet capacity and launched 17 new lines since June 2020, resulting in ZIM’s year-over-year carried volume tripling the global volume growth rate. We also returned substantial capital to shareholders, highlighted by a full year dividend of $19.50 per share, reflective of 50% of our 2021 net income. In total, including our special dividend paid in September 2021, we will return to shareholders approximately $2.6 billion or $21.50 per share since our IPO, which represents approximately 30% of our current market cap and, incredibly, approximately 50% higher than our IPO market cap.”

Mr. Glickman concluded, “Today, ZIM is commercially and operationally stronger than ever making us more optimistic about our future than ever before. We are excited to carry the exceptional momentum of 2021 forward into 2022, and well beyond. Notably, we are seizing the opportunity to be at the forefront of carbon intensity reduction among global liners, with 28 eco-friendly LNG dual-fuel container vessels due to be delivered to us between 2023 and 2024, which could account for 40% of our operated capacity. Our strategy to predominantly charter in vessels provides us a unique advantage, as we can easily transition our operating capacity without a legacy fleet to replace. Complementing our ESG objectives, we continue to invest in digital initiatives and disruptive technologies and further strengthen our commercial prospects to drive long-term profitable growth, while maintaining our disciplined approach to capital allocation to maximize value for all of ZIM’s stakeholders.”

Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues were $3.47 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting an increase in freight rates as well as carried volume.

Operating income (EBIT) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.12 billion, compared to $439 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 61%, compared to 32% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.71 billion, compared to $366 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a tax expense of $374 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $531 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBIT was $2.11 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $440 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 68% and 61%, respectively. This compares to 39% and 32% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $2.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $414 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

ZIM carried 858 thousand TEUs in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 799 thousand TEUs in the fourth quarter of 2020. The average freight rate per TEU was $3,630 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1,518 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021

Total revenues were $10.73 billion for the full year of 2021, compared to $3.99 billion for the full year of 2020, primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting increases in freight rates and carried volume.

Operating income (EBIT) for the full year of 2021 was $5.82 billion, compared to $722 million for the full year of 2020. Operating margin for the full year of 2021 was 54%, compared to 18% for the full year of 2020.

Net income for the full year of 2021 was $4.65 billion, compared to $524 million for the full year of 2020. Net income for the full year of 2021 included a tax expense of $1.01 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.60 billion for the full year of 2021, compared to $1.04 billion for the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBIT was $5.82 billion for the full year of 2021, compared to $729 million for the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the full year of 2021 were 61% and 54%, respectively. This compares to 26% and 18% for the full year of 2020.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $5.97 billion for the full year of 2021, compared to $881 million for the full year of 2020.

ZIM carried 3,481 thousand TEUs in the full year of 2021, compared to 2,841 thousand TEUs in the full year of 2020. The average freight rate per TEU was $2,786 for the full year of 2021, compared to $1,229 for the full year of 2020.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

ZIM’s total cash position (which includes cash and cash equivalents and investments in bank deposits and other investment instruments) increased by $3.24 billion from $572 million as of December 31, 2020 to $3.81 billion at December 31, 2021. Capital expenditures totaled $1.01 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $43 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net debt decreased by $1.74 billion from $1.24 billion as of December 31, 2020 to a net cash position of $509 million as of December 31, 2021. ZIM’s net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2021 was 0.0x, compared to 1.2x as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Dividends

In accordance with the Company’s dividend policy, ZIM’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of approximately $2.04 billion, or $17.00 per ordinary share, reflecting approximately 50% of 2021 net income on a cumulative basis, including the $2.50 per share interim dividend paid in December 2021 on account of Q3 2021 results. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2022, to holders of record of the ordinary shares as of March 23, 2022.

Total dividend distribution since ZIM’s initial public offering in January 2021, including the 2021 annual dividend of $19.50 per share and special dividend of $2.00 per share (~$237 million) paid in September 2021, amounted to approximately $2.57 billion, or $21.50 per ordinary share.

Dividend policy: the Company intends to distribute a dividend to shareholders on a quarterly basis at a rate of approximately 20% of the net income derived during such fiscal quarter with respect to the first three fiscal quarters of the year, while the cumulative annual dividend amount to be distributed by the Company (including the interim dividends paid during the first three fiscal quarters of the year) will total 30-50% of the annual net income. All future dividends are subject to the Company’s Board discretion and to the restrictions provided by Israeli law.

Chartering Agreements for Newbuild Vessels

During 2021 and subsequent to year end, ZIM entered into four charter agreements for a total of 36 newbuild vessels, as follows:

10 x 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels chartered from Seaspan, intended to serve on the Asia to US East Coast trade

18 x 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels chartered from Seaspan (15 vessels) and an affiliate of Kenon Holdings (3 vessels), intended to serve across various global trades

8 x 5,300 TEU wide beam vessels chartered from Navios Maritime Partners, intended to serve in trades between Asia and Africa

All the newbuild vessels are expected to be delivered to ZIM during 2023 and 2024.

Collaboration with 2M Alliance Partners

In February 2022, the Company announced the formal extension and modification of its operational collaboration agreement with the 2M alliance partners. Effective April 2, 2022, ZIM and the 2M alliance partners will operate their joint services on the Asia – US East Coast (USEC) and Asia – US Gulf Coast (USGC) trades based on a slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement. Accordingly, ZIM will solely operate two out of the six joint Asia to USEC services (ZCP & ZSE) as well as three additional vessels on one of two joint Asia to USGC services (ZGX).

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

In 2022, the Company expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $5.6 billion to $6.0 billion.

Source: ZIM