ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, announced today its consolidated results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

• Net income for the fourth quarter was $366.4 million (compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019), or $3.65 per share1; net income for the full year was $524.2 million (compared to a loss of $13.0 million for the full year of 2019), or $5.18 per share

• Adjusted EBITDA2 for the fourth quarter was $531.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 360%; Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $1.04 billion, a year-over-year increase of 168%

• Operating income (EBIT) for the fourth quarter was $439.4 million, a year-over-year increase of 883%; operating income (EBIT) for the full year was $722 million, a year-over-year increase of 372%

• Adjusted EBIT for the fourth quarter was $439.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 827%; Adjusted EBIT for the full year was $728.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 389%

• Revenues for the fourth quarter were $1.36 billion, a year-over-year increase of 64%; revenues for the full year were $3.99 billion, a year-over-year increase of 21%

• ZIM carried 2,841 thousand TEUs in 2020, a year-over-year increase of 1%

• The average freight rate per TEU in 2020 was $1,229, a year-over-year increase of 22%

• Net leverage ratio3 of 1.2x at December 31, 2020

• Subsequent to year end, completed IPO, raising $204 million in net proceeds

• Subsequent to year end, announced strategic long-term chartering agreement with Seaspan for ten “green” LNG-fueled vessels demonstrating ZIM’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and leading environment-friendly practices in the shipping industry

Mr. Yair Seroussi, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, “ZIM’s IPO earlier this year was the culmination of many months of hard work and dedication by ZIM’s management and employees in collaboration with the Board of Directors and marks the successful turnaround the Company has undergone over the past few years. We are very pleased with the financial results released today, our first as a public company, and believe that they are proof of the exceptional human capital at ZIM. Moreover, these capabilities will continue to drive ZIM’s future growth and success.”

Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated, “Our all-time record results in 2020 and the significant milestones we have achieved year-to-date-2021 represent a truly momentous time for ZIM. During a global pandemic, we generated our highest net income in the company’s 75-year history, underscoring the benefits of our differentiated strategy and our proactive approach to address COVID-19. We also ended the year strong, as we achieved EBIT and EBITDA at the high end of our guidance range and continued to achieve industry leading margins. We are committed to our goal of consistently performing as one of the top three carriers in terms of EBIT margin.”

Mr. Glickman added, “We commenced 2021 by becoming the first global container liner to list on the NYSE, highlighting our success creating a leading asset-light shipping liner at the forefront of digitization. Following our IPO, we also announced a strategic long-term chartering agreement for ten 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels, positioning ZIM to meet the growing market demand on the Asia – US East Coast trade and advance our leadership in addressing environmental and sustainability issues.”

Mr. Glickman concluded, “Today, ZIM is a revitalized company with new strengths, an invigorated spirit and a promising outlook for operating amid the new realities of shipping. Combined with our dedicated team of professionals and commitment to utilizing big data and technology, we remain well positioned to enhance our customer experiences, capitalize on favorable industry fundamentals, and maximize long-term profitability. In 2021, as per the guidance we provide, we expect to continue our positive trajectory, achieving significant Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT growth and maintaining industry leading margins. We also intend to further harness our “Startup Nation” DNA based on innovation and technological collaborations to continue to develop growth engines that provide us additional revenue streams beyond our traditional shipping business.”

Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $366.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues were $1.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $827.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting increases in both freight rates and carried volume.

ZIM carried 799 thousand TEUs in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 698 thousand TEUs in the fourth quarter of 2019. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,518 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1,017 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income (EBIT) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $439.4 million, compared to $44.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $531.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $115.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBIT was $439.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 39% and 32%, respectively. This compares to 14% and 6% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $414.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $89.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income for the full year of 2020 was $524.2 million, compared to a loss of $13.0 million for the full year of 2019. Total revenues were $3.99 billion for the full year of 2020, compared to $3.30 billion for the full year of 2019, primarily driven by an increase in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting mainly an increase in freight rates.

Operating income (EBIT) for the full year of 2020 was $772.0 million, compared to $153.0 million for the full year of 2019.

ZIM carried 2,841 thousand TEUs in the full year of 2020, compared to 2,821 thousand TEUs in the full year of 2019. The average freight rate per TEU was $1,229 for the full year of 2020, compared to $1,009 for the full year of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.04 billion for the full year of 2020, compared to $385.9 million for the full year of 2019. Adjusted EBIT was $728.6 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $148.9 million for the full year of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT margins for the full year of 2020 were 26% and 18%, respectively. This compares to 12% and 5% for the full year of 2019.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $880.8 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $370.6 million for the full year of 2019.

Liquidity, Cash Flows and Capital Allocation

ZIM’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $387 million from $183 million at December 31, 2019 to $570 million at December 31, 2020. Capital expenditures totaled $42.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $16.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net debt decreased by $136.0 million from $1.37 billion as of December 31, 2019 to $1.24 billion as of December 31, 2020. ZIM’s net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2020 was 1.2x, compared to 3.6x as of December 31, 2019.

In February 2021, the Company completed its IPO and issued 15.0 million ordinary shares, including those issued upon the exercise of the underwriters’ option, at a price to the public of $15.00 per ordinary share, for net proceeds of $204 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Full-Year 2021 Guidance

The Company expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 of between $1.40 billion and $1.60 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $850 million to $1.05 billion.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company’s 2021 Guidance

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-IFRS financial measures included in its full-year 2021 guidance to corresponding IFRS measures is not available on a forward-looking basis. In particular, the Company has not reconciled its Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT because the various reconciling items between such non-IFRS financial measures and such corresponding IFRS measures cannot be determined without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the future costs and expenses for which the Company adjusts, the effect of which may be significant, and all of which are difficult to predict and are subject to frequent change.

Source: Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.