ZIM reveals details of the new Asia – America network

ZIM is pleased to inform that following the announcement of the new Strategic Partnership Agreement with the 2M alliance, details of the new improved Asia – U.S. East Coast – Asia network are now available.

Nissim Yochai, ZIM EVP Trans Pacific Trade, said: ”The new alignment will enable ZIM customers to enjoy the best of both worlds: ZIM’s highly reputed personalized service, along with the best-in-market infrastructure and product.”

The new upgraded network includes 5 services under the ZIM+2M cooperation, as detailed below:

ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP) – Excellent service from North & Central China, South Korea to US Gulf, Caribbean and South Atlantic, with Fast Transit Time from North Asia to South Atlantic, New calls in Xingang, Wilmington, Jacksonville and Pusan Westbound, and Connectivity to Halifax/ Caribbean/ US Gulf via Kingston

ZIM Big Apple (ZBA) – Best connection from South and Central China and South Korea to North Atlantic, Fast Transit Time to New York; Unique call in Baltimore; Import cargo to India Sub Continent and South East Asia

ZIM Seven Stars (Z7S) – Fast Transit Time from South China, Vietnam and South East Asia to US East Coast; New direct calls Miami, Charleston and Singapore

ZIM Sunny Atlantic Express (ZSA) – Express service from Taiwan, China and South Korea to South Atlantic; Fast Transit Time from Asia to Savannah; New direct calls in Xiamen and Miami

ZIM New Frontier (ZNF) – Express service from Thailand, South East Asia and India Sub-Continent to US East Coast; Fast Transit Time from South East Asia and India Sub Continent to New York; New direct call in Laem Chabang; New direct call in Singapore; Fast Transit Time from Thailand to US East Coast



Source: ZIM