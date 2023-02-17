ZIM SAMMY OFER Naming Ceremony Held in SHI Shipyard in Korea

A celebratory naming ceremony was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in Korea for the ZIM SAMMY OFER, a 15,000 TEU LNG-powered vessel that is the first of 10 ships ordered by Seaspan Corporation as part of a long-term chartering agreement with ZIM.

The vessel is named after the late shipping magnate Sammy Ofer, who passed away in 2011. The naming commemorates Mr. Ofer’s extraordinary achievements and contribution to the global shipping industry, as well as his philanthropy supporting important human causes. The ZIM SAMMY OFER is an LNG dual-fuel vessel offering the cleanest and greenest alternative to ship propulsion currently available on the market for large-scale vessels, with a 23% emission reduction representing an important step forward in the industry’s journey to decarbonize.

Equipped with the latest technology to ensure safety, efficiency, and reliability, the Neo-Panamax vessel is 366-meters long with a 51-meter beam. Its prominent features include a twin-islands design and a unique vertical bow, tailor-made hull form design optimized for operation profile. ZIM SAMMY OFER has a state-of-the-art propulsion system, with a max service speed of 22.5 knots, a dual-fuel main engine with output of 46,000kW @ 80 rpm, and an Energy Efficiency Design Index to meet the tightened emission standards in the future. The ZIM SAMMY OFER will be the first LNG vessel in the world to call the US East Coast.

Among the dignitaries attending the ceremony were Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, Bing Chen, Atlas Corp and Seaspan President & CEO, Mr. Jaytee Jung, SHI President & CEO, David Arbel, ZIM EVP COO, Peter Curtis, Seaspan CCO, Torsten Pedersen, Seaspan COO, JJ Meyer, Seaspan VP Asset Integrity, and Daniel Gherasim, Seaspan Manager, Fleet Engineering.

Eli Glickman, ZIM President and CEO, said: “This is an important moment for ZIM, and for me personally. I had the privilege of knowing the great late Sammy Ofer for many years, as a mentor and an inspiration. Naming the first LNG-powered vessel in ZIM’s fleet in his honor is a fitting tribute to his vision. With the entrance of the ZIM Sammy Ofer we embark on a new era, with a far more efficient and sustainable fleet, improving our cost structure and competitive edge and enhancing our commitment to ESG values.”

Bing Chen, Atlas and Seaspan President & CEO, added, “This is a historical event for Seaspan and our valued partner ZIM. We are extremely honored to deliver the vessel in recognition of a legendary industry icon, the late Mr. Sammy Ofer, as we continue our decarbonization journey. The significant fleet of highly efficient LNG vessels tailored for ZIM, will expedite both companies’ progress toward our next phases of sustainable shipping. Our subsequent deliveries of 15,000 TEU and 7,800 TEU LNG dual fuel newbuilds in 2023 are the further testimony of our commitment to our ESG values and a more sustainable marine industry. We are particularly privileged to partner with ZIM in making this forward-thinking milestone to bring these ultra-modern vessels to the market.”

The ZIM SAMMY OFER will join ZIM’s flagship service, ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP), from Asia to the USA East Coast. A grand welcome ceremony is scheduled for April 30th, 2023, at Haifa Bayport during its maiden voyage.

Source: ZIM