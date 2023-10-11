Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Zim says shipping interruptions may occur to Israel service

Zim says shipping interruptions may occur to Israel service

in International Shipping News 11/10/2023

Operations and services to Israeli ports are continuing without interruption although service interruptions may occur at short notice, Israeli container line Zim said on Wednesday.

While around 90% of its operations are outside Israel, the company said this week it had offered its ships for the national needs of the country.

“Service interruptions may occur, on short notice, as a result of safety guidelines dictated by the Israeli authorities.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Jonathan Saul in Jerusalem; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software