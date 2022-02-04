ZIM to Enhance its Latin America Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the enhancement of its Latin America regional services, including the introduction of a new Venezuela feeder (VEX) and the upgrade of two existing lines, Central America Express (LAF) and West Coast Central America (WCA) services.

New lines rotations are as follows:

VEX: Manzanilo (PAMIT) – Cartagena (COCRT) – La Guaira (VELGA) – Kingston (JMKST) – Manzanilo (PAMIT)

LAF: Cartagena (COCRT) – Manzanilo (PAMIT) – Moin (CROIU) – Puerto Cortes (HNPTZ) – Santo Tomas (GTSTC) – Cartagena (COCRT)

WCA: Lazaro Cardenas (MXLCD) – Manzanilo (MXMZL) – Puerto Quetzal (GTJQZ) – Acajutla (SVACJ) – Corinto (NICOR) – San Lorenzo (HNSLO) – Puerto Quetzal (GTJQZ) – Lazaro Cardenas (MXLCD)

The enhanced network, to be operated by ZIM, offers customers a wide range of advantages including improved coverage, new logistic solutions, and smooth and synchronized connection to ZIM’s global network. as always, ZIM will keep providing its customers with its unique personal customer service and advanced digital tools.

Eran Epstein, VP Latin America Business Unit stated: “We continue to expand our services and offer our customers more options for global trade and better connection between trade areas. As part of our vision, we aim to be agile in responding to market needs as they arise, providing solutions for our customers in the region and around the world.”

Source: ZIM