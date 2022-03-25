ZIM’s Asia – Pacific North-West and Asia – East Med Service Structure Update

Haifa, Israel – March 24th, 2022 – ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is updating a previous announcement regarding its new Asia – Pacific North-West and Asia – East Mediterranean services.

Given the current port congestions, and to secure the highest service reliability possible, ZIM has decided to serve the trades with two separate loops:

Asia – Pacific North-West will be served by a new loop, ZIM North Pacific (ZNP) on the following rotation:

Kaohsiung – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Pusan – Kaohsiung

Asia – East Mediterranean will be served by a new loop, ZIM Med Premium Service (ZMP) on the following rotation:

Pusan – Qingdao- Ningbo – Shanghai – Da Chan Bay – Port Kelang – Haifa – Ashdod – Istanbul – Yarimca – Port Kelang – Da Chan Bay – Xiamen – Pusan

Both services, due to commence in April, are solely operated by ZIM, providing significant advantages to ZIM customers, and ensuring high service levels.

Source: ZIM