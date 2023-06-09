ZIM’s Levant Black Sea Express (LBX) Service to Add a Thessaloniki Call

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. announced today that its Levant – Black Sea Express (LBX) service will add a weekly call at the port of Thessaloniki, Greece, staring June 2023. Adding Thessaloniki will complement the existing calls of other ZIM services at Piraeus, providing full coverage of Greece.

LBX, operated exclusively by ZIM, provides a reliable and efficient service, well synchronized with ZIM’s mainliners connecting to Asia and the Americas. The new rotation will be as follows:

Haifa – Alexandria – Constanta – Varna – Istanbul Ambarli – Thessaloniki – Aliaga (Izmir) – Antalya – Alexandria – Haifa

LBX will offer customers a direct call in Thessaloniki, connecting it with East Mediterranean ports in Israel, Turkey and Egypt, with fast transit times and superior service.

Moreover, the service will offer:

• Smooth synchronized connectivity to ZIM mainliners, with access to additional trades including USA and Canada, Spain, India and East Asia

• a gateway to/from the Balkans via Thessaloniki

• A robust intermodal network

• Top-of-the-line reefer equipment and technology for fresh/pharmaceutical cargo

• Dedicated and professional service for special and hazardous cargoes

• Value added service products (haulages, trains, customs)

Assaf Tiran, ZIM EVP Cross Suez and Atlantic BU, said: “We are very pleased to add the port of Thessaloniki to our successful LBX service. This addition will allow us to offer our customers in Greece and the entire region a broader reach, along with ZIM’s excellent personalized service tailored to meet their specific needs.”

Source: ZIM