ZIM’s New Central America- Caribbean Service (CCX)

ZIM is pleased to announce a new service between Mexico, Caribbean and Central America, commencing on the second half of August, with the following rotation:

Veracruz – Altamira – P. Cortes – Santo Tomas – Kingston – Rio Haina – San Juan – Kingston – Veracruz

ZIM will operate 3 vessels in a weekly, fixed-day service offering the fastest transit time and best product in the region:

From Mexico to Dominican Republic

From Mexico to Puerto Rico

Connecting USEC & Canada to Mexico, Guatemala (and El Salvador) & Honduras

Improved dedicated fixed-day service from Mexico to Caribbean and Central America markets

Competitive transit time from Central America to Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico

The new CCX service joins our extensive portfolio of services in Central America & the Caribbean, connected and synchronized with ZIM’s major global trades including the Cross Atlantic & Trans-Pacific Services.

Source: ZIM