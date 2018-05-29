Zodiac Maritime chooses Satcom Global Aura VSAT for global fleet communications

Leading international ship management company Zodiac Maritime has extended its satellite communications agreement with Satcom Global, rolling out flagship VSAT service, Satcom Global Aura, across its globally trading fleet of tankers, bulk carriers and container ships. To date, 36 vessels are live on the Aura network enjoying reliable high-speed communications, and upwards of 80 will be installed on Zodiac-managed vessels by the end of the year.

Committed to providing seafarers with a superior quality of life onboard their vessels, Zodiac was seeking a VSAT solution capable of providing an enhanced communications experience. Delivering consistent, quality bandwidth, Aura plays a significant role in ensuring high standards of crew welfare, as well as providing the connectivity for efficient business operations. Integral network monitoring capabilities sitting at the heart of Aura, provides Zodiac with additional confidence and assurance of optimum service performance.

Zodiac Maritime, commented:

“We have a responsibility to ensure the welfare of our clients’ valued workforce and we appreciate that access to communications is a key part of that. We want the crew we manage to be able to communicate with the wider world without restriction or delay. As a vessel charterer, it’s also essential that technology on-board our vessels performs to the highest standard, meeting the expectations of our customers. Aura outperforms several VSAT solutions we have experienced over recent years, so we’re very happy with our choice.”

Following a successful trial of the service, Satcom Global began the installation program in 2017, utilising ports across Europe and Asia. Satcom Global’s team of experienced maritime engineers are installing Intellian v100 Ku-band antennas and Iridium Pilot L-band back-up terminals across the varied fleet. Wi-Fi access points provide crew with the ability to access communications in private, using their own devices.

Alex Stewart, Chief Operations Officer at Satcom Global, added:

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Zodiac and provide them with a futureproof solution for their fleet communications. As a technologically minded organisation, Aura VSAT is the perfect solution to grow with their needs. This year all Aura customers will benefit from a range of network enhancements including increased footprint and bandwidth as HTS (High Throughput Satellites) come online.”

Zodiac attributes the key to its success, to the professionalism and dedication of its sea and shore-based staff. Offering industry leading crew communications is just one element of Zodiac commitment to the health and happiness of the crew onboard their managed vessels, which are not only equipped with computers offering access to email, but also a selection of recreational items such as TV, video (DVD) library, table tennis tables, a library and a gymnasium.

Seafarers are also offered a clear personal career development programme and additional training courses such as navigation and safety courses, personal workshops and training sessions in local manning offices and in London.

Source: Satcom Global