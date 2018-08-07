ZPMC Announces A New Generation Of Intelligent Straddle Carrier Technology

On June 27th, the world’s first container straddle carrier with an autonomous navigation system formally entered the dynamic road test stage at Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (ZPMC) in Shanghai, China. Developed by ZPMC, this is the first in a new generation of automated intelligent equipment for the port industry. The container straddle carrier is a specialized loading and unloading machine for transporting and stacking containers between peripheral areas and the main storage area of the container terminal. It has the advantages of high mobility and flexibility, enabling modular retrofit for current operations in existing terminals. It can complete a variety of tasks with a single machine, including self-repositioning, handling, stacking, loading and unloading, as well as transporting empty containers. The substantial benefits of automating these tasks include energy savings, lower maintenance costs, environmental protection and regulatory compliance.

There are more than 1,000 container terminals around the world, and more than half of the overseas container ports use straddle carriers for horizontal transportation. However, automated straddle carriers currently account for less than five percent of this market.

“The main reason for this lag is that previously-developed automated straddle carriers combined high cost with an actual operational efficiency that was relatively low,” says ZPMC North America Inc.’s President Larry Li. “ZPMC’S ability to deploy automated straddle carriers as a cost-efficient, modular retrofit solution unlocks new opportunities, not only for current straddle carrier operations but also for current RTG terminal operations.”

The straddle carrier currently being tested by ZPMC is a brand-new product that can meet the demand for terminal automation around the world. The machine incorporates modular design, diesel and battery hybrid capability, wheel-side synchronous motor drive and eight-wheel hydraulic independent steering.

Using the benefits of both manual driving and driverless technology, ZPMC’s dual operation straddle carrier can be switched freely between the two modes, depending on the situation. The driverless technology adopts a new integrated navigation and positioning method. Its positioning accuracy and control level are among the highest in the world.

As a leading force in the field of port machinery, ZPMC has always prioritized exploring new technological avenues for efficiency and cost reduction. The company has worked alongside leading terminal operators and artificial intelligence companies with this in mind. The result of this joint research and cooperation is the development of ZPMC’s first-generation intelligent straddle carrier. The project is now in its final test phase.

According to Larry Li, the new straddle carrier has broad market prospects. At present, more than 4,000 straddle carriers are operating around the world.

“A conservative estimate indicates that automated straddle carriers will reach 20 percent of the global market in the next five to 10 years, says Li. “At ZPMC, we are continuing to innovate our port machinery to achieve the seamless integration of artificial intelligence and port efficiency, and the driverless straddle carrier is our benchmark product. We look forward to implementing

this new technology in ports around the world.”

Source: ZPMC