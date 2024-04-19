10 years Greek Maritime Golf Event on September 5-8, at Costa Navarino

The top golf tournament for the maritime community, Greek Maritime Golf Event, returns for its 10th anniversary, renewing its annual meeting with the Greek and global maritime industry, on September 5-8, 2024, at Costa Navarino, in Messinia.

Top golf event in Greece

Greek Maritime Golf Event celebrates its 10 years in the best way possible, as it was once again distinguished at the Sports Marketing Awards 2024, as the best golf event in Greece. Specifically, the tournament received a total of 4 awards, 1 Gold award in the “Corporate Sports Event” category, 1 Silver in the “Individual Sports and Golf” category, as well as 1 Silver and 1 Bronze for its successful sponsorship collaborations with Miele Hellas at the golf courses of Costa Navarino and Glyfada.

The renowned Greek PGA golfer and organizer of the tournament with Birdie Events, Mr. Thanos Karantzias, stated: “We are especially pleased that the maritime tournament we organize has managed over these years to develop and establish itself as one of the most important golf events in Greece. I want to express a big thank you to our sponsors and partners who have always been with us, in our effort to promote the sport of golf. We renew our appointment for September 5-8 and invite everyone at Costa Navarino to celebrate together the 10th anniversary event which will be full of activities and surprises”.

Competition at Navarino Hills

Greek Maritime Golf Event will once again bring together more than 80 top executives from the maritime industry who will form teams of four. Golfers will have the opportunity to compete at the Costa Navarino golf courses, in a destination ranked in the Top 10 of the “Top 100 World Resorts” list and awarded as the “World’s Best Golf Venue” at the World Golf Awards 2023. The rounds will take place on the two signature 18-hole courses, designed by two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend, José María Olazábal, at Navarino Hills, in an idyllic landscape with centuries-old olive trees and stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Navarino Bay, and the picturesque port of Pylos.

Watch the event’s teaser video here: https://youtu.be/R0dinM_q_Ks?si=7vbilp5WuAfSUrxc

The golf rounds

Participants will compete on a team level on Friday, September 6, in a shotgun scramble competition at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course. Similarly, on Saturday, September 7, they will take part in a shotgun scramble competition at The Hills Course.

Awards for the top teams & players

Teams will claim the top three positions in the overall standings, while there will also be special awards for players who achieve the best performances in the “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” categories.

Significant companies embrace the event

Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece and Cyprus, and many other important Greek companies that support the event.

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company and Marine Logistics are the event’s Gold Sponsors.

Arrow Hellas, DNV, and Marine Tours are the event’s Silver Sponsors.

Teddy’s Speakeasy is the Official Sponsor.

Poseidonia Restaurant is the Official Supporter.

Under Armour is the Official Clothing Partner.

Messinian Nest, Mind the Ad, Karalis Beach Hotel, Skinos, La Cucina Italiana, Athi Rodi, and Daily Deli are the event’s Partners.

Messinian Nest, PHEE, and Kois Accommodation are the Auction Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

Greek Maritime Golf Event, organized by Birdie Events, is an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Thanos Karantzias. The sports marketing agency of the year, ActiveMedia Group is responsible for the event’s Golf Production. The tournament is exclusively addressed to distinguished members of the Greek maritime industry.

More information about this year’s event schedule and the unique moments that golfers will experience throughout the tournament will be announced in the coming weeks.

Information for the Greek Maritime Golf Event:

website: www.greekmaritimegolf.gr

e-mail: [email protected]

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event