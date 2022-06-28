16,500 Maritime Commercial Vessel Tracker Market Share

Valour Consultancy recently released its second edition update of the Maritime Tracker. The database now contains details of 16,500 commercial maritime vessels, with 95 new companies having been included since the previous edition. Additionally, the container, bulk and tanker segments within the merchant market have been separated, with all installation information segmented by geographic region too.

Key Takeaways

Marlink continues to hold the largest portion of our overall data sample, with 22% of the total market. Inmarsat Solutions held the second largest portion of the sample collection with 18% market share of the vessels collected. Intriguingly, we have begun to find some FX passenger vessels.

Readers will be fascinated to learn, Navarino’s market share jumped significantly to 11% of the total sample, overtaking KVH, with a market share of 10% in this edition. Shenzhen MarineSat was ranked fifth with a 4% share. Both NSSLGlobal and Satcom Global recorded 3%.

Container Vessels

Inmarsat Solutions leads the market share within merchant container vessels. We estimated the firm accounted for 26% of our sample.

Marlink had a slightly smaller market share, with 22% of the companies we collected vessels from. We estimated the container vessel market is approximately 5,900 vessels and this breakout of service providers accurately represents the market.

Tanker Vessels

Marlink and Inmarsat Solutions account for 42% market share of the merchant tanker sample.

Marlink has 25% of the market and this highlights why the company, in our opinion, maintains such a healthy ARPU per vessel compared to other service providers. It holds an array of the big tanker names such as Stolt, Scorpio and many others.

Inmarsat Solutions also has considerable portion of the market. It owns COSCO Energy Shipping and the Maersk tanker business; although how profitable that account is for the company may be debatable.

Others

Up with KVH and Navarino is NSSLGlobal. The British headquartered company specialises in the tanker market and Valour Consultancy believes nearly 40% of its commercial VSAT business is tanker based.

The ARPU within the merchant tanker market is very lucrative. The bandwidth requirements are typically higher and the level of sophistication of operations and resultant need for connectivity, far greater, than say a bulk carrier. A bulk carrier monthly ARPU will be less $1,300 whilst a large tanker is in excess of $3,500 excluding value added services.

On this current collection trajectory rate, we will be close to 80% of the global VSAT vessels by the end of the year. To view a free sample of our Maritime Tracker data, please click here.

Some of the key companies collected in the database include: Maersk (APMM), MSC, CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen Line, Pacific International Lines, Yang Ming, Wan Hai Lines, X-Press Feeders, KMTC, Hyundai MM, Seaspan, Dohle Group, BW Group, BP Shipping, Teekay, Eurnav, Stolt Tankers, Siem Offshore, Stena Drilling, Carnival, Viking, Celebrity, Disney and many more.

Source: Valour Consultancy (https://valourconsultancy.com/)