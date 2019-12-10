ABS and DSME Sign Digitalization and Decarbonization JDP Agreement

ABS and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) have signed a joint development project (JDP) agreement to explore decarbonization and digitalization strategies for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) and Ultra Large Container Ships (ULCS).

“ABS is assisting leading shipping lines with evaluation of their decarbonization and digital strategies all over the world,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology. “This JDP will help us harness the potential of digitalization and drive forward decarbonization goals for the industry.”

The JDP aims for DSME to develop ABS approved VLCC and ULCS vessel designs, which offer potential solutions to IMO 2030 decarbonization goals. The JDP also covers Onshore Remote Monitoring, SMART and Autonomy technology as well as development and review of cyber security aspects associated with the DSME Smart Ship platform.

“There is increasing demand in the marine industry for vessels which have a low carbon and greenhouse gas emission footprint. Leveraging digital technologies provides a means to assist in addressing these decarbonization challenges. At the same time, the increased connectivity onboard vessels can introduce cyber related threats which need to be appropriately addressed. DSME and ABS will work together to evaluate solutions to address the decarbonization challenges, including exploring the potential of digital technology,” said Mr. Odin Kwon, DSME CTO, Engineering & Technology Unit.

Source: ABS