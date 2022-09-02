Aicon Yachts in nomination at world Yacht Trophies 2022

AICON YACHTS is very proud to announce the nomination of the new AICON 66 VIVERE, in the “BEST EXTERIOR DESIGN” category at the “WORLD YACHT TROPHIES” 2022, the event that rewards the best motor boats and yachts, from 13 to 140 meters, launched during the year.

The event, scheduled for Saturday 10 September from 8 pm in front of the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes Hotel, will therefore see AICON YACHTS among the great protagonists.

“World Yachts Trophies” will bring over 700 guests to the Croisette for a unique evening in the world, organized by SG Publications, editor of the magazines Yachts France, Yachts Italia and Yachts Europe.

«We are really excited that our AICON 66 VIVERE is among the finalists for the” WORLD YACHT TROPHIES “- said the Chairman/ CEO of AICON YACHTS, Marc-Udo Broich – this achievement pays off the work and commitment of the whole AICON team . A large family that, after the acquisition of the brand, has been working continuously for two years to achieve the set goals. We have tried to bring forward a new vision and a new sailing philosophy. Comfort, safety and elegance that focuses on the choice of the highest quality raw materials exclusively made in Sicily. American technology and Sicilian craftsmanship, on the new AICON 66 VIVERE, blend in a natural way, giving back a unique, safe and sophisticated product. The careful attention to detail completes the whole. The brilliant Leonardo da Vinci once said that “details make perfection and perfection is not a detail”, without wanting to bother anyone, I believe that this is what we have been able to achieve with commitment and determination».

Source: Aicon Yachts