APL Refines Global Service Network

As part of the CMA CGM Group, APL will offer a total of 34 service loops of the OCEAN Alliance Day 3 Product from 1 April 2019.

Combined with over 80 exclusive APL services, including its signature Eagle Express X, Intra-Asia and Latin America services, APL remains committed in delivering industry-leading services that take cargo to places.

This April, APL’s overall global network will offer:

Asia – North America: 15 OCEAN Alliance services and 8 non-OCEAN Alliance services

• A total of 23 services, APL provides one of the most comprehensive networks and fastest transits between China and U.S.

Asia – Europe: 7 OCEAN Alliance services and 2 non-OCEAN Alliance services

• A strengthened offer with the addition of new FX8 service, and greater access to the Mediterranean market with added call to Piraeus in FX7.

Asia – Mediterranean: 4 OCEAN Alliance services and 1 non-OCEAN Alliance service

• Continues to cover the strategic hubs such as Gdansk, Rotterdam and Hamburg, with fast and direct connections into the West Mediterranean, Black Sea and Adriatic Sea as well.

Trans-Atlantic: 2 OCEAN Alliance services and 3 non-OCEAN Alliance services

• Unparalleled connections between North Europe and U.S. East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

Asia – Middle East: 4 OCEAN Alliance services and 1 non-OCEAN Alliance service

• Revamped WA2 (previously PE2-Gulf) provides additional direct eastbound coverage from Middle East to Qingdao and alternative cut-off options on the westbound, while WAX now offers direct eastbound access from Middle East to Tianjin, Xingang and Qingdao.

Asia – Red Sea: 2 OCEAN Alliance services

• Competitive transit time into Red Sea with industry fastest transit time from China to Djibouti, as well as within Red Sea from Jeddah to Aqaba and Sokhna.

Intra – Asia: 47 non-OCEAN Alliance services

• Extensive coverage within Intra-Asia, including connections to the major ports in Greater China, North Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Latin America: 21 non-OCEAN Alliance services • Covering the North-South and East-West routes, APL’s Latin America services continue to offer competitive transits, including our industry-leading reefer services.

