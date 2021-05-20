Atlantic Coast gasoline imports decline after reaching multiyear high

Weekly gasoline imports into the US Atlantic Coast declined slightly over the week ended May 16, after reaching a multiyear high the previous week, according to the latest Kpler data.

In the week ended May 16, imports of gasoline products totaled 5.59 million barrels, down from 5.68 million barrels the week prior.

Regional imports are expected to reach 5.6 million barrels the week starting May 17, with 15 cargoes expected between May 17-23.

The majority of cargoes sailing toward the USAC originated in Europe, with 3.57 million barrels expected the week starting May 17. Of the cargoes coming from Europe, the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region accounts for 1.9 million barrels.

Canada accounts for a smaller fraction of the incoming cargoes, with 1.11 million barrels expected.

New York Harbor barge RBOB saw a slight decline the week ended May 14, falling 1.38 cents/gal between May 10-14. Despite expected imports remaining high, barge RBOB has climbed 3.63 cents/gal so far this week.

S&P Global Platts assessed New York Harbor barge RBOB May 18 at $2.1559/gal and barge CBOB at $2.1249/gal.

Colonial Pipeline offline CBOB only climbed 57 points from May 10-14, despite roller coaster movements throughout the week. Prices were as high as $2.162/gal on May 12 and as low as $2.0643 on May 13. On May 18, 25th cycle CBOB was assessed at $2.1009/gal.

