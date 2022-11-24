Bidding Announcement of Bulk Carrier “DE XING HAI”

Entrusted by the transferor (the Sellers), we have scheduled to hold an online public bidding on www.shipbid.net from 14:00 to 14:30 (Beijing Time) on November 30th, 2022.

1. Bidding Object:

MV “DE XING HAI”, Bulk Carrier; Flag: China; Class: CCS; LOA:185.84m; MLB: 30.40m; MLD: 16.20m; GRT: 25891; NRT: 14498;Light Displacement: 8015t; DWCC: 43665t on 11.3m Draft; M/E: 6L60MCE*1 set, [email protected]; Built Time: January 19th, 1990; Builder: Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd (Japan).

(Data and relevant information provided in this announcement are for reference only)

2. Bidding Rules:

2.1 The bidding will be held with a reserved price. If there are less than two bidders participating in the bidding, the auction will be deemed as invalid after the expiration of the announcement period. If there are two or more bidders participating in the bidding, the potential transfer of the Ship will be carried out by auction. No one has the preemptive right to the transfer of Vessel.

2.2 The starting price is RMB 20.8 million, and the bidding deposit is RMB 3 million (or USD 0.5million). Bid Increment: a multiple of RMB 0.02 million.

3. Registration Requirements:

Registration is available from the date of this Announcement and ends on November 30th, 2022 (Beijing Time) before the auction starts (subject to the receipt of bidding deposit, the completion of online registration on the platform and the receipt of the bidding number. It is recommended that bidders pay the deposit 1-2 days in advance in order to avoid any issues). No registration will be accepted after the deadline. The time of this auction activity shall be subject to Beijing time. This auction accepts the natural persons with full civil capacity in China and corporation or organization legally existing in and outside the People’s Republic of China to participate in the auction.

4. Date and Place for Inspection of the Ship:

Inspection time is to be determined. The risk and expenses in relation to the inspection shall be borne by the potential bidders. Potential bidders who fail to participate in the on-site inspection yet complete the registration procedure within the prescribed inspection time shall be deemed to have recognized and accepted the status quo and defects of the Ship.

5. Account of Bidding Company:

5.1 CNY Acct:

Beneficiary: 浙江船舶交易市场有限公司

Account No.: 3309040160000036844

Beneficiary Bank: 杭州银行舟山分行

5.2 USD Acct:

Beneficiary: Zhejiang Shipping Exchange Market Co., Ltd.

Beneficiary Address: 6th Floor, Zhoushan Bulk Commodity Exchange Center, No.555 Wengshan Rd, Lincheng Zhoushan Zhejiang Province, P.R.China

Account No. : 3309040160000036851

SWIFT (Beneficiary Bank): HZCBCN2HZSB

Beneficiary Bank: Bank of Hangzhou Co., Ltd, Zhoushan Branch

Beneficiary Bank Address: No.619, Dingshen Road, Ganghang Building B Zone, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Prov. P.R. China

Remittance Reference: DE XING HAI

6. Contacts:

Mr. Zhou: +86-18058087036 / +86 580-2038333

Ms.Ye: +86 580-2027516

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://www.shipbid.net:89/zch8

Source: Shipbid