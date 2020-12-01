Bigger Fleet and Higher Rates Boost Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s Third Quarter Results

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation, an owner and operator of tanker vessels, reported its financial results today for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Acquisition stated, “I am pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Navios Acquisition reported revenue of $78.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million. Navios Acquisition also declared a reduced quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, representing an annual distribution of $0.20 per share.”

Angeliki Frangou continued, “We reduced our debt by $81.3 million (7%) while we also continued to expand our fleet with no capex. In October, we took delivery of the first bareboat charter-in VLCC and expect three more bareboat chartered-in VLCCs to be delivered over time. Three of these vessels have also been chartered out.”

HIGHLIGHTS — RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Quarterly dividend: $0.05 per share

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in respect of the third quarter of 2020 of $0.05 per share of common stock which will be paid on February 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 12, 2021. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Acquisition’s cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Debt developements

During the third quarter of 2020 and up to December 1, 2020, Navios Acquisition repurchased $55.4 million of its ship mortgage notes for a cash consideration of $39.4 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company reduced its outstanding debt by $81.3 million, or 7%, excluding the debt associated with the seven containers that are accounted for as held for sale and proforma for the bond repurchases up to December 1, 2020.

In October 2020, Navios Acquisition extended the maturity date to February 2021 of its existing loan with a commercial bank, having an outstanding amount of $17.6 million.

In October 2020, Navios Acquisition extended the maturity date to October 2024 of its existing loan with a commercial bank, having an outstanding amount of $28.4 million. The remaining balance of the facility is repayable in 16 quarterly installments of $0.8 million each with a final balloon payment of $14.9 million repayable on the last repayment date.

In November 2020, Navios Acquisition arranged financing with a commercial bank of up to $95.8 million in order to refinance one VLCC, two chemical tankers and seven containerships, subject to the refinancing of its ship mortgage notes and to definitive documentation. The facility is repayable through a period of two to four years, in consecutive quarterly installments of up to $1.5 million each, with a balloon payment of up to $62.7 million in total. The facility bears interest at LIBOR plus 400 bps per annum.

Continuous Offering Program

On November 29, 2019, Navios Acquisition entered into a Continuous Offering Program Sales Agreement, pursuant to which Navios Acquisition may issue and sell from time to time through the sales agent shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $25.0 million. As of December 1, 2020, since the commencement of the program, Navios Acquisition has issued 956,110 shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $5.3 million.

Fleet employment

As of December 1, 2020, Navios Acquisition’s core fleet consisted of a total of 47 vessels, of which 14 are very large crude carriers (“VLCCs”) (including one bareboat chartered-in VLCC that has been delivered on October 28, 2020 and three bareboat chartered-in VLCCs expected to be delivered in each of the first and the third quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2022), 31 are product tankers and two are chemical tankers. Navios Acquisition also owns seven containerships that are accounted for as held for sale.

Currently, Navios Acquisition has contracted 55.7% of its available days of its core fleet on a charter-out basis for 2021. The average base contractual net daily charter-out rate for the 51.7% of available days that are contracted on base rate and on base rate with profit sharing arrangements is expected to be $20,237.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Acquisition has compiled its consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The quarterly information for 2020 and 2019 was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods.

Three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Revenue for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $19.8 million, or 33.6%, to $78.8 million, as compared to $59.0 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to an: (i) increase in revenue by $6.0 million due to the acquisition of five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and by $5.2 million due to the acquisition of seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020; and (ii) increase in market rates during the three month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019; partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019. Available days of the fleet increased to 4,520 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 3,491 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2019, due to the reasons mentioned above. The time charter equivalent rate, or TCE Rate, increased to $16,870 for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, from $15,349 for the three month period ended September 30, 2019.

Time charter and voyage expenses for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $2.8 million, or 51.9%, to $2.6 million, as compared to $5.4 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a $3.1 million decrease in bunkers consumption and voyage expenses related to the spot voyages incurred in the period; partially mitigated by a $0.3 million increase in brokers’ commission.

Net income was $3.2 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $56.4 million net loss for the same period of 2019. Net income was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net loss for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 was $3.7 million as compared to $16.2 million adjusted net loss for the same period of 2019. The increase in adjusted net loss was mainly attributable to a : (a) $13.2 million increase in adjusted EBITDA; (b) $2.4 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost (excluding write off of deferred finance costs); and (c) $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; partially mitigated by a : (i) $2.4 million decrease in interest income; and (ii) $1.2 million increase in direct vessel expenses (in relation to amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Adjusted EBITDA affected by the items described in the table above, for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $13.2 million to $37.1 million, as compared to $23.9 million for the same period of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $19.8 million increase in revenue; and (b) $2.8 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; partially mitigated by a: (i) $7.2 million increase in operating expenses mainly due to the acquisition of the five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and to the seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020 and to the amendment of the fees under the management agreement, partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019; (ii) $1.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation); (iii) $0.9 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; and (iv) $0.2 million increase in other expense.

Nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Revenue for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $94.2 million, or 48.4%, to $288.9 million, as compared to $194.7 million for the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to an: (i) increase in revenue by $22.9 million due to the acquisition of five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and by $5.2 million due to the acquisition of seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020; and (ii) increase in market rates during the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019; partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019. Available days of the fleet increased to 12,134 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 10,678 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, due to the reasons mentioned above. The TCE Rate increased to $22,812 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, from $16,888 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019.

Time charter and voyage expenses for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $2.2 million, or 15.4%, to $12.1 million, as compared to $14.3 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to a $4.6 million decrease in bunkers consumption and voyage expenses related to the spot voyages incurred in the period; partially mitigated by a: (i) $1.6 million increase in port expenses; and (ii) $0.8 million increase in brokers’ commission.

Net income was $35.1 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $72.1 million net loss for the same period of 2019. Net income was affected by the items described in the table above. Adjusted net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 was $43.6 million as compared to $34.2 million adjusted net loss for the same period of 2019. The increase in adjusted net income was mainly attributable to a: (a) $78.7 million increase in adjusted EBITDA; (b) $6.0 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost (excluding write off of deferred finance costs); and (c) $2.4 million decrease in depreciation and amortization; partially mitigated by a: (i) $6.8 million decrease in interest income; and (ii) $2.7 million increase in direct vessel expenses (in relation to amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Adjusted EBITDA affected by the items described in the table above, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $78.7 million to $166.0 million, as compared to $87.3 million for the same period of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly due to a: (a) $94.2 million increase in revenue; (b) $2.2 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; and (c) $0.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation); partially mitigated by a: (i) $12.4 million increase in operating expenses mainly due to the acquisition of the five product tankers from Navios Europe I in December 2019 and due to the acquisition of seven containers from Navios Europe II in June 2020 and to the amendment of the fees under the management agreement, partially mitigated by the sale of three VLCCs in 2019; (ii) $2.7 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies; (iii) $1.3 million decrease in other income; (iv) $1.2 million increase in other expense; and (v) $0.6 million increase in direct vessel expenses (other than amortization of dry dock and special survey cost).

Source: Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation