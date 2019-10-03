British Ports Association Responds to Government Brexit “2 Borders Proposals”

British Ports Association statement on the Government’s “two borders for four years” Brexit proposals reported today.

The majority of Northern Ireland’s trade is with Great Britain and a border in the Irish Sea would be extremely challenging for the ports in Northern Ireland and those in England and Scotland who have freight routes. Ironically also in a ‘no deal’ situation there could be displacement issues for Welsh ports.

We recognise the sensitivities and issues around the land border and have always said that the best resolution and the best way to meet the Government’s commitment to frictionless trade is a deal that has no customs or regulatory checks at all, anywhere.

Richard Ballantyne

Chief Executive at the British Ports Association

Source: British Ports Association