Canada wheat area seen rising next year on high prices

Canada could see the area planted with wheat increase by about 6% next year as farmers are encouraged by high prices, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

Initial projections also showed the durum wheat area could rise by about 10%, Tony McDougall, deputy director of the Canadian agriculture ministry’s grains and oilseeds division, told the Global Grain conference in Geneva.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, writing by Gus Trompiz)