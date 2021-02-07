Cargo throughput of China’s Beibu Gulf Port rises in January

Beibu Gulf Port in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise by 12.27 percent year on year to about 21.99 million tonnes in the first month of 2021.

A total of 468,200 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers were handled at the port in January, up 37.59 percent year on year, according to the Beibu Gulf Port Group.

The port has witnessed robust growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the accelerated construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese regions and Southeast Asian countries.

The Beibu Gulf Port currently has 268 productive berths. A total of 52 shipping routes link the gulf with many ports across the world, including major ASEAN ports, according to the company.

