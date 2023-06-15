Caspian Pipeline Consortium sees oil exports at 61 mln T in 2023 – TASS

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) expects its oil exports, from Kazakhstan and some fields in Russia, to hit 61 million tonnes in 2023 versus requests for 67 million tonnes, TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing the CPC’s director general.

In 2022 the CPC, which handles around 1% of global oil, exported around 59 million tonnes of oil, mainly from Kazakhstan, via the Black Sea.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jan Harvey)