Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Deliveries of the M/V Magic Pluto and M/V Magic Perseus

Castor Maritime Inc. a diversified global shipping company, announces the acquisition of two dry bulk carrier vessels.

On August 6, 2021, it took delivery of the M/V Magic Pluto, the 2013 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on May 17, 2021.

On August 9, 2021, it took delivery of the M/V Magic Perseus, the 2013 Japanese-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on May 4, 2021.

Both acquisitions were financed in their entirety with cash on hand.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 26 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.2 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers. Where we refer to information on a “fully delivered basis”, we are referring to such information after giving effect to the successful consummation of our recent vessel acquisitions.

